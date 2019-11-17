Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $36.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 145,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

