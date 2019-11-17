Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.34 ($20.16).

Shares of ETR LHA traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €17.70 ($20.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.94. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

