Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SCU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 109,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,274. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $849.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $62,014.14. 60.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

