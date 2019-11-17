Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of SA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 273,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 41.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

