Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SQBG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 468,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,753. Sequential Brands Group has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 548,562 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

