SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 57.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 242,281 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tellurian by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tellurian Inc has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

