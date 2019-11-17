SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 70.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,698 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 128.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 62.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14,275.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $135,719.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,594.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $156,167. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.48.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

