SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 453.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,442,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 511,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of -0.01. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

In related news, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on shares of SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

