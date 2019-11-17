SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $73.18 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $216,937.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,071 shares in the company, valued at $397,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $165,023.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

