SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,280 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 209,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,000 shares of company stock worth $15,080,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

NYSE:SKX opened at $40.47 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.