SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 370,805 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 62.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,805 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. TT International bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,828,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qudian by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qudian by 278,115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,053 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Qudian by 1,111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,974,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

QD stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.