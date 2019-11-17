SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,838,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AppFolio by 526.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 224,400 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 256,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,263,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $482,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $1,493,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,543. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

