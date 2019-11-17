Shivom (OMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene. Shivom has a market cap of $457,499.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00042434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.07767870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Coinsuper, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

