Short Interest in Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Drops By 7.7%

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 13,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

BF.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

BF.B stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 452,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,684. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

