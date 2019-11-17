Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expands By 12.4%

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,100 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 451,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,016,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,793,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 478,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

