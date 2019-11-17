Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Declines By 9.8%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHU. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $19.83 on Friday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $829.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

