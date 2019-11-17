Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Decreases By 17.1%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 34,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 22.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 53.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

CULP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Culp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,203. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $203.19 million, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Culp had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $74.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

