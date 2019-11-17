Short Interest in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Drops By 7.4%

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EEI stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Ecology and Environment has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecology and Environment stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Ecology and Environment accounts for 1.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 4.51% of Ecology and Environment worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ecology and Environment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Ecology and Environment

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

