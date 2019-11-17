Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Decreases By 27.2%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 221,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 216,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 101,359 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 66,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,919. The company has a market capitalization of $342.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.