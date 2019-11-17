Short Interest in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Drops By 12.4%

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,540. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after buying an additional 537,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 60.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,363,000 after buying an additional 1,589,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 145.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,972,000 after buying an additional 1,612,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,137,000 after buying an additional 149,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.
HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.
Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.75. 537,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average is $144.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
