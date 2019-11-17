Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Decreases By 11.1%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO James Pelrin acquired 9,700 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $42,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 12.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 33.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $66,000.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

