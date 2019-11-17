Short Interest in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Expands By 11.0%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial raised Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 322.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 126.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montage Resources stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,925. Montage Resources has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.