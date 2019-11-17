Short Interest in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Grows By 14.7%

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,232,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 356,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 21,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

