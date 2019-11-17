Short Interest in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Decreases By 9.3%

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 671,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 95.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $14,487,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 120.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 374,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 204,500 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

