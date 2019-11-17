Short Interest in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Drops By 8.6%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 634,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,266. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $567.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 12.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 696,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 461.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 138,137 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

