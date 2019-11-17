Short Interest in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Declines By 7.6%

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Paramount Group stock remained flat at $$13.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.