Short Interest in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Grows By 8.7%

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 522,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

