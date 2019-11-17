Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Decreases By 16.7%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other SkyWest news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $332,429.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $600,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,109 shares in the company, valued at $28,059,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,553 shares of company stock worth $1,955,270. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 221,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.58. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

