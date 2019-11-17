Short Interest in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Grows By 5.9%

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TCDA traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 763,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,615. Tricida has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tricida from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 10,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $314,725.95. Also, Director Klaus R. Dr Veitinger sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $139,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,205. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tricida by 69.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tricida by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tricida by 49.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tricida by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 486,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

