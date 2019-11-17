Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Grows By 6.0%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of UAMY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,417. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

