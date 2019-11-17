Short Interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Declines By 12.6%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 72,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.33. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 15,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $33,572.32. Also, CFO Michele Greco bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $69,540 and sold 85,000 shares worth $171,608. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth $394,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

