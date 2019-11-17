Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Grows By 7.6%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 1,613,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,392. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.