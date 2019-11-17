Short Interest in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Declines By 8.7%

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,452.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,795. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.76.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

