Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 240.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Sunday, August 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,032. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.31 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,699 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

