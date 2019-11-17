Skycoin Hits Market Cap of $10.16 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00007337 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Cryptopia, Iquant and ChaoEX. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $129,360.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00237218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.01447320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Cryptopia, Iquant and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

