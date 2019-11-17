SmartCash 1-Day Volume Tops $102,191.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $102,191.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.02136918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.03122362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00684375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00727072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00420815 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011811 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

