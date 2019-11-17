Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 987,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 132.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 294,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

