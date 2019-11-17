SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of LON SOLG traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 19 ($0.25). The company had a trading volume of 2,658,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,000. SolGold has a one year low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.95. The stock has a market cap of $350.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.56.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

