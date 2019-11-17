Soverain Achieves Market Capitalization of $479,118.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. Soverain has a market capitalization of $479,118.00 and approximately $171,650.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Soverain has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00009573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00235837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.01444942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00142406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain’s total supply is 1,107,200 coins and its circulating supply is 585,586 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

