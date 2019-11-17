Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 779,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

SPPI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 1,129,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

