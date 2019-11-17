Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Shares Down 4.9%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00, 829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 881% from the average session volume of 85 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

