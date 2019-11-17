SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 2,430,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,421. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.