SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $19.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.93.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 470,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74 and a beta of -0.44.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 600,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 268,909 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 415,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 571,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 148,770 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

