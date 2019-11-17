Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,159 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 32.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 37.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STMP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

