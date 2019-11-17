Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective (up from GBX 620 ($8.10)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 731.73 ($9.56).

Shares of STAN stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 703.20 ($9.19). The company had a trading volume of 6,317,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 570.70 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 681.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 679.55.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

