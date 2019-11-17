Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCBFF. ValuEngine upgraded Standard Chartered from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 2,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

