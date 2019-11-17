Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 461,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,725. The company has a market capitalization of $888.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

