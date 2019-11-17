Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading 30% Higher

Shares of Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM) traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 1,468,059 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 729% from the average session volume of 176,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17.

Get Star Diamond alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth Earl Macneill sold 697,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$142,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,916,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,835.76. Also, Senior Officer George Henry Read sold 260,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$52,697.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,060.

About Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Kimberlite property that is located in the Fort à la Corne kimberlite field in central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.