StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,200 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 459,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

SRT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 68,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. StarTek has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in StarTek by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 782,472 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

