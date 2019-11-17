State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,043 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,658,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Mckeag purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLF. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

